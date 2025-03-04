JNTUH launches training for non-teaching staff: Focus on clear communication and efficiency

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has launched a short-term training programme aimed at improving the efficiency of its non-teaching staff. Addressing the participants, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor T Kishen Kumar Reddy cautioned that poorly drafted official documents could lead to misinterpretations and even legal complications.

As reported by the Deccan Chronicle, the training seeks to enhance administrative clarity and procedural accuracy.

The four-day programme is being conducted under the University Grants Commission (UGC)-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre and covers essential topics such as computer proficiency, audit responses, budget management, procurement procedures, and service rule interpretation.

These skills are critical for ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution, the Deccan Chronicle reports. The initiative is convened by Dr M Sushama and Dr Merugu Surender.

It may be recalled that JNTUH recently launched an online classes initiative to bridge educational disparities among students in its rural constituent colleges. The programme is designed to provide the same quality of education as the university’s main campus to students in areas such as Vanaparthi, Siricilla, and Mahbubabad.

Additionally, it aims to address faculty shortages by leveraging digital resources and expertise from the main campus.

These initiatives highlight JNTUH’s broader push to improve institutional effectiveness — both on the administrative and academic fronts — by enhancing staff competence and expanding access to quality education.