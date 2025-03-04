Ever thought of becoming a PG owner in Bengaluru? This might be your new dream job

A viral social media post has reignited debate over the paying guest (PG) accommodation industry in Bengaluru, with many raising concerns about soaring rents, hefty security deposits, and questionable housing policies.

The post, shared by Monalika Patnaik on social media platform X, on Sunday, March 2, has amassed over 5,48,000 views and thousands of reactions.

Patnaik wrote, "My dream job is to become a PG owner in Bangalore, do nothing, get a whopping rent at the end of every month, and not return the security deposit."

The remark struck a chord with many, sparking widespread discussion about the industry's profitability and tenants' grievances.