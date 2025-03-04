Ever thought of becoming a PG owner in Bengaluru? This might be your new dream job

A viral social media post has reignited debate over the paying guest (PG) accommodation industry in Bengaluru, with many raising concerns about soaring rents, hefty security deposits, and questionable housing policies.
The post, shared by Monalika Patnaik on social media platform X, on Sunday, March 2, has amassed over 5,48,000 views and thousands of reactions.
Patnaik wrote, "My dream job is to become a PG owner in Bangalore, do nothing, get a whopping rent at the end of every month, and not return the security deposit."
The remark struck a chord with many, sparking widespread discussion about the industry's profitability and tenants' grievances.
Users flooded the comments with similar observations. One user quipped, "Forget startups, the real unicorns in India are Bangalore PG owners. Zero investment, infinite returns, and no refunds. Legendary business model."
Another pointed out that PG owners can earn up to Rs 5 lakh per month, with advance collections multiplying earnings further.
Criticism also extended to living conditions in PGs, with one user sarcastically recalling their own experience, writing, "I really had this idea of owning a PG when I was staying in one in 2015-16. Such a crazy business. But I had other ideas—I dreamt of providing good food and clean rooms."
The viral post has once again brought attention to these concerns, fuelling an ongoing conversation about fair rental policies in Bengaluru.