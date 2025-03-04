CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip to be out SOON! Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate (PG) admissions 2025. As per the official notice, the CUET PG 2025 Exam City Slip will be made available around ten days before each exam.



With the first CUET PG 2025 exam scheduled for March 13, the NTA is expected to issue the slips shortly. The official notification states, "The City Intimation Slip will be accessible on the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) approximately ten days before the exam date."



Where to download?

Candidates can check their exam city details on the following official websites:

- nta.ac.in

- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/



Here are steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2: Click on the 'CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2025' link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit.

Step 5: The 'CUET PG 2025 Exam City Slip' will appear – download and save it for reference.



Note

The city intimation slip is not the admit card. The CUET PG 2025 admit card will be issued separately, containing details such as the exam centre’s full address, exam timings, and other important instructions.



The CUET PG 2025 exams will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.



For any queries regarding the CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.