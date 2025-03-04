APPSC invites Group II candidates to submit posts, zonal preferences

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a web note inviting Group-II candidates to submit their posts and zonal/district preferences from March 4 to 10 through its official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the notification, horizontal reservations for women, persons with benchmark disabilities (PBDs), ex-servicemen, and meritorious sportspersons (MSPs) within vertical reservation categories (open category, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Economically Weaker Sections - OC, BC, SC, ST, and EWS) must be fulfilled as per the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

“If eligible candidates are not available under horizontal reservations, vacancies will be filled based on merit. In cases where women candidates are inadequate, eligible women will be given priority. If no suitable women candidates are available, male candidates will be considered,” APPSC Secretary I Narasimha Murthy explained.

Male candidates from SC, ST, BC, EWS, and general categories can now opt for vacancies originally reserved under horizontal quotas. For general category (OC) vacancies, candidates from all communities are eligible to apply. The APPSC has urged all eligible candidates to update their preferences before the deadline.

Meanwhile, speaking to The New Indian Express, Nirudyoga JAC State President Samayam Hemantha Kumar welcomed APPSC’s decision to implement Government Order (GO) no 77. He said the previous notification issued by the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) government did not align with GO 77, a legal requirement. However, after intense advocacy by aspirants, the government and APPSC have taken a positive step toward justice.