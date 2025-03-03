TSBIE releases hall tickets for Inter 2025 exams; download link available

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025. Students enrolled in the first and second-year exams can now access their admit cards via the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

As reported by Times of India, students are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance, as it is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

The Intermediate 1st year examinations are scheduled to commence on March 5 and will conclude on March 24. Meanwhile, the 2nd year examinations will be held from March 6 to March 25. All exams will take place in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. Students must carry their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID for verification at the examination centre.

It is crucial that candidates review their hall tickets thoroughly. The Times of India reports that details such as the student's name, roll number, exam centre, and subject codes should be verified for accuracy.

In case of any errors, students should immediately contact their school authorities or the TSBIE office to get the necessary corrections made.

Steps to download TSBIE Inter hall ticket 2025:

Visit the official TSBIE website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in Click on either "TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2025" Enter the required credentials such as roll number or registration number Verify the displayed details and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

1st year students can also access their hall tickets directly through tgbieht.cgg.gov.in/FirstYrHallTickets.do, whereas 2nd year students can do so through tgbieht.cgg.gov.in/SecondYrHallTickets.do. It is recommended that candidates print multiple copies to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.