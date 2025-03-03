RRB announces RPF SI recruitment exam 205 results

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the results for the Railway Police Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam 2025, today, Monday, March 3.



A total of 4,527 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process, which includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).



The RPF SI recruitment aimed to fill 450 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector position in the Railway Police Force. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted earlier this year, with 15,35,635 candidates appearing for the exam. Out of these, only 4,527 candidates have qualified for the PET and PMT rounds.



Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates were required to secure a minimum percentage to qualify:



- Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other backward classes - Non Creamy layer (OBC-NCL) categories: 35%

- SC and ST categories: 30%



Cut-off marks for RPF SI exam 2025

Male (UR): 75.96054

Male (SC): 67.27301

Male (ST): 73.71054

Male (OBC): 72.72547

Male (EWS): 69.18114

Female (UR): 65.77992

Female (SC): 62.43095

Female (ST): 70.94694

Female (OBC): 71.11401

Female (EWS): 71.11401

Ex-Servicemen (ExSM): 53.88577



How to check RPF SI result 2025?

Candidates can check their results by following these steps:



1. Visit the official RRB website or the specific zonal RRB portal where you applied.

2. Find the "Recruitment" or "Results" tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the notification titled "RPF SI Result 2025" or a similar heading.

4. The result will be in PDF format. Download the file and search for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.

5. If your roll number is listed, prepare for the next stage as per the official guidelines.



Next step for qualified candidates

Candidates who have cleared the CBT will now proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These assessments are crucial for evaluating physical fitness and endurance, which are essential for the Sub-Inspector role.



Candidates should regularly check the official RRB website for updates on the schedules, as well as other important announcements related to the recruitment process.