Protests against 'Three-Language Policy' creates ripples outside India | Here’s what is happening

A section of the Tamil diaspora in Dallas staged a protest on Saturday, March 1, opposing the three-language policy and the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, reported the Economic Times, today, Monday, March 3.



Demonstrators held placards denouncing the Central government’s National Education Policy (NEP), chanting slogans such as “Don’t threaten Tamils,” “Don’t impose Hindi,” and “We don’t need the three-language policy.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too, voiced his support for the protest by sharing news clippings on social media, declaring, "Let Tamil live for long.”

Meanwhile, sporadic protests have erupted across Tamil Nadu, condemning the Central government’s decision to withhold funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. The agitation intensified after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stated that Rs 2,152 crore in funds would be released only if the state agreed to implement the NEP.

Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the three-language formula outlined in the 2020 NEP, maintaining its long-standing two-language policy of Tamil and English.

Previously, in a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chief Minister Stalin demanded the immediate release of the withheld funds, emphasising the need to uphold the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The standoff between the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) led Central government and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ruled Tamil Nadu continues to escalate, with education policy at the heart of the dispute.