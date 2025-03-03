Man says his new job has 'no drama or politics' because there are 'no women' in the company

The user announced his new job with the statement: “Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam.” He further added, “Sab shaadi shuda hai bhai, mujhe bhi leke (Everyone is married, bro, including me).”

As reported by Times Now, the post quickly sparked controversy, with users on X offering varying perspectives. Some criticised the statement as sexist, while others found it relatable.

One user remarked, “Drama aur politics to 40+ wale hi krte h (Drama and politics is mostly done by people above 40) btw congratulations.”

Another added, “Didn’t get it. So to have no drama, no politics, you need to work among a group of 40+ aged men?”

Others supported the sentiment, with one commenter writing, “I was in a similar project a few years ago and no politics or stress cool environment with oldies” Meanwhile, another user sarcastically retweeted the post, saying, “Retweeting to watch e-lafda (drama unfold).”

As per Times Now, some responses took a more serious tone, with users questioning the assumption that workplace conflicts stem from women. One user wrote, “No possibility of false POSH cases in itself must be exciting,” while another called the post “disgusting.”

While the authenticity of the post remains unverified, it has undoubtedly reignited discussions on workplace culture, gender biases, and the broader perception of office dynamics.