KR Puram ITDA first in AP to install CCTV cameras in all tribal schools

Taking serious note of incidents of crime against children in tribal school Puliramudu Gudem tribal welfare ashram body school, the KR Puram Integrated Tribal Development Age (ITDA) of Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh, has installed the CCTV cameras in all tribal schools in the ITDA purview.

The KR Puram ITDA stood first in completing the CCTV cameras net work in 29 tribal schools in Andhra Pradesh state. There are 41 tribal residential schools in KR Puram ITDA jurisdiction, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Polavaram, Jeelugumalli, Buttayagudem, Kukkunuru and Velerupadu are agency mandals under KR Puram ITDA. The district administration has ordered all schools to install CCTV cameras on their premises in 2024.

A Class IV tribal student was murdered by senior students which has created flutter among the tribal society in the district. In order to prevent any untoward incident and tighten the noose around those involved in such crime, the tribal welfare department has issued the order to install CCTV cameras in all residential schools of five tribal mandals in Eluru district.

Assistant Project Officer and Incharge Deputy Director of tribal welfare PVS Naidu informed that there are eight to 20 CC cameras installed in each school covering all angles. The cameras are night vision equipped and will record activities in the schools after dark, according to the report by The New Indian Express.