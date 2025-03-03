Job boom for women in India as freshers see growing demand

India's job market is witnessing a major shift, with employment opportunities for women rising by 48% in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to a report by foundit (the recruitment platform formerly known as Monster APAC & ME).

The growth is driven by increased demand in key industries such as information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and healthcare.

The report highlights that 25% of the jobs available to women this year are for freshers, reflecting strong demand for early-career professionals, particularly in IT, human resources (HR), and marketing.

In terms of experience levels, 53% of women’s jobs fall within the zero to three years category, followed by 32% in the four to six years range.

Sector-wise, IT continues to dominate, accounting for 34% of women's employment. Recruitment, BFSI, and advertising are also expanding their female workforce, foundit reports.

“The Indian job market is evolving rapidly, creating greater access and opportunities for women, particularly in high-growth industries and tech-driven roles,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice-President of Marketing at foundit.

However, she noted a 55% increase in work-from-office arrangements, indicating a shift in employer preferences.

Interestingly, the share of women in engineering and production roles has increased from 6% to 8% over the past year, with emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data science, and cloud computing seeing a greater demand for skilled female professionals.

Another notable trend is the rise in employment for women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The report finds that cities like Nashik, Surat, Coimbatore, and Jaipur now account for 41% of women’s jobs, while Tier-1 cities still hold the larger share at 59%.

Salary-wise, 81% of female employees earn between Rs 0-10 lakh annually, while 11% fall within the Rs 11-25 lakh bracket, and 8% make over Rs 25 lakh.

Encouragingly, women now make up 44% of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates in India, reflecting a steady shift towards gender inclusivity in technical fields.