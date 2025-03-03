IIT Baba arrested with Marijuana, later released on bail

Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba’, who gained prominence during the Maha Kumbh festival, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area after police found him in possession of a small quantity of ganja (marijuana), officials told PTI today, Monday, March 3.



According to Shiprapath Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar Godara, police acted on information regarding a viral video allegedly showing Singh threatening to die by suicide. Upon reaching the hotel and questioning him, officers discovered a small quantity of marijuana in his possession. The narcotics were seized, and Singh was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



However, officials confirmed that Singh was granted bail shortly after his detention, as the amount of ganja found was within permissible limits.



IIT Baba responds

Speaking to reporters after his release, Singh claimed that the substance in his possession was "prasad", and acknowledged that a case had been registered against him, according to an India Today report.



“Police reached the hotel where I was staying and detained me, saying they received information that I was creating a ruckus. This was a strange excuse, I thought. Almost every baba at Kumbh consumes ganja as prasad. Would they arrest all of them?” he questioned.