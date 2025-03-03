Gujarat begins RTE admission process for 2025; seats reserved in private schools for EWS students

The admission process for Gujarat’s Right to Education (RTE) Act quota has commenced, allowing students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to enrol in private schools at no cost. The application window will remain open until March 12, 2025.

As per the Times of India, approximately 1,300 private schools in Ahmedabad have collectively set aside 14,778 seats under the RTE quota this year. The act mandates private schools to reserve 25% of their seats for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Gujarat Directorate of Primary Education oversees the process annually to ensure eligible children secure admission.

To qualify, a family's annual income must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. Parents need to provide valid income certificates along with other necessary documents for verification. Any discrepancies in the submitted paperwork may result in disqualification.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the portal : Go to the Gujarat RTE admission website.

Register online : Sign up using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Complete the form : Enter personal, academic, and income details.

Upload documents : Submit scanned copies of required certificates, including Aadhaar and address proof.

Select schools : Choose preferred schools from the available list.

Submit application : Review details carefully before submission.

Track status : Monitor application progress via the portal.

Confirm admission: If selected, visit the allotted school for final verification.

According to the Times of India, applicants can also access the direct link to the Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 portal for streamlined registration at https://rte1.orpgujarat.com/

If you know a child from an economically weaker section who could benefit from this opportunity, consider sharing this information with their family or helping them navigate the application process. Access to education can change lives, and a small effort on your part could make all the difference.