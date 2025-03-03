Erode tribal students take flight for the first time to meet CM Stalin in person

As many as 33 tribal students living in settlements in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, travelled by flight for the first time and submitted their petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in person.

The students also extended their birthday greetings to the Chief Minister and presented jackfruit, gooseberry and so on, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the sources, more than 60 tribal families live in Thottagombai village, which falls under the TN Palayam union in Erode district. This village is located in the reserve forest area. There is no bus facility.

Due to this, 14 students from that village are brought to school every day by private van. For that, the government provides a monthly fee of Rs 800 per student. Those students have been demanding bus facilities to their village for a long time.

They also presented this request to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) TN Palayam Union Secretary M Sivabalan. Due to this, Sivabalan planned to take necessary steps to fulfil their request. He also decided to provide a different experience for tribal students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Subsequently, 33 tribal students from the villages of Thottagombai, Punjai Duraiyampalayam, and Kanakampalayam were taken by flight to Chennai to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.