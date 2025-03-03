Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S addresses employee concerns over salary hikes and bonuses

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S recently addressed employees in a company-wide townhall, clarifying the status of salary hikes and bonuses amid concerns over delays.

According to Mint, Kumar acknowledged the frustration surrounding postponed salary increments, which were initially scheduled for April but have now been deferred to August.

He assured employees that the company remains committed to honouring the hikes, stating that the delay aligns with Cognizant’s broader financial and strategic objectives.

Regarding bonuses, Kumar reaffirmed that eligible employees will receive them as planned. As per an internal memo seen by Mint, bonuses are set to be disbursed in March, with eLetters confirming the payouts expected by March 10.

He reiterated that the company is prioritising competitive compensation and performance-based rewards, adding, “We understand the importance of timely compensation and are working diligently to ensure that our employees are fairly rewarded for their hard work and dedication.”

Beyond compensation, Kumar spoke about the larger economic landscape, explaining that Cognizant is navigating market challenges while staying focused on innovation and growth.

He highlighted the company’s strategic investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, emphasising their role in shaping Cognizant’s future trajectory.

While employees have expressed concerns over the delayed increments, the company’s leadership maintains that these decisions are part of a calculated approach to ensure financial stability and long-term growth.