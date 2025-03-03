Amritsar techie gets a reply from teacher after 9 years: ‘Sorry for being late’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahajan shared the surreal experience. “Just checked out my mail and saw my computer teacher who used to teach me in 7th class replied to my mail after 9 years!! 😭🤣” she wrote, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The email, dated June 30, 2016, was a simple submission: “Good evening ma’am, I am Preksha of class VII-H. I made this flower on Adobe Illustrator.” For nearly a decade, it remained unanswered, until March 1, 2025, when her teacher finally replied with, “it was beautiful. sorry for being late 😊”

The internet was quick to react, turning the delayed response into a source of humour. As Hindustan Times reports, users flooded the comments with witty takes. One joked, “Now I’m going to check all my pending emails. Who knows, maybe my childhood crush finally replied.”

Another quipped, “At this rate, my boss might approve my leave request from 2018.” A relatable response read, “My school librarian once returned my book entry after four years. These things take time.”

The delayed reply also sparked speculation, with one user humorously suggesting, “The teacher probably got a reminder notification after all these years.” Another added, “Now imagine if your school still expects you to improve your work and resubmit.”

Despite the laughter, some appreciated the sentiment behind the teacher’s response, summing it up with, “Better late than never!”