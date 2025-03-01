UP: Etah DM allegedly humiliates, threatens doctors, calls them "duffer" & "donkey"; medicos consider mass resignation

The doctors claim that the DM used derogatory terms like "duffer," "donkey," and "nonsense" while addressing the doctors.

Further, the medical staff stationed at Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Etah, were allegedly told “Murga Bano” (squat like a rooster), as a humiliating act of punishment. When they refused, the DM ordered police personnel to forcefully remove them from the meeting hall and keep them under police watch outside.

The doctors were then held outside, under police surveillance, where officers allegedly mocked and laughed at them, the letter addressed to the CM stated.

A senior doctor, Dr Gaurav Yadav, was accused of attending the meeting intoxicated and was forced to stand for the entire session as punishment. The DM reportedly went so far as to say, “I can only stop your salary. If I had the power to hang you all, I would have hanged you.”

Doctors have alleged that such public shaming and extreme reprimands have become a pattern.

They cited a previous instance where the then-Medical Superintendent of Aliganj was allegedly removed from a meeting without being allowed to defend himself. Additionally, during a summer camp office meeting, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Etah was removed from his post over a phone call on the DM’s instructions.

Doctors consider mass resignation

The letter, signed by multiple medical officers, highlights their mental distress and inability to work under such conditions. They have demanded strict legal action against the DM to protect government doctors from future harassment.

“As medical professionals, we dedicate ourselves to public service, but the continuous mistreatment by the administration is making it impossible for us to function,” the letter, written in Hindi, states.

Dr Gaurav Yadav, in particular, has expressed his intent to resign from his post, while other doctors have warned that if no action is taken, mass resignations will follow.

Call for action

The doctors have formally appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter.

While the DM’s office has not issued an official statement yet, this case has already sparked widespread concern among the medical fraternity and the public.