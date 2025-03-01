TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins | Apply by April 4, exam from April 29

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has opened the registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Key dates and application process

The last date to apply without a late fee is April 4, 2025. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

The registration process includes the following steps:

Online registration – Visit the official website and provide basic personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Form submission – Enter academic details, communication address, exam centre preference, and category/reservation information. Document upload – Upload necessary documents as per the prescribed format. Fee payment – Complete the payment using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Final submission – Review the application form and submit it online.

Candidates must fill in their details carefully, as JNTUH will not permit modifications to personal information after submission. However, a correction window will be provided for other editable details. Incomplete applications or those submitted without the required fee will not be considered.

Fee structure and other details

The application fee for TS EAMCET 2025 varies depending on the candidate’s category and selected stream.

For the engineering and agriculture streams, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates are required to pay Rs 500, while applicants from the general and other categories must pay Rs 900. Those opting for both engineering and agriculture streams need to pay Rs 1,000 if they belong to the SC/ST category and Rs 1,800 for the general and other categories.

The TS EAMCET 2025 will be conducted by JNTUH in a computer-based format. The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams is scheduled to take place on April 29 and 30, 2025, while the Engineering exam will be held from May 2 to 5, 2025.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website regularly for updates and ensure they complete their registrations well before the deadline.