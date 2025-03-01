Trump's USAID freeze shuts down India's first transgender clinics

United States President Donald Trump's freezing of funds for foreign aid projects under the US Agency for International Development (USAID) reportedly has led to a permanent closure of India's first three clinics established for the transgender community. Reuters reported, today, Saturday, March 1, that the clinics were shut down last month.



The stop-work order from USAID has further disrupted services for nearly 5,000 people.



Trump ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign aid to ensure that projects funded with US taxpayer money align with his "America First" policy.



Importance of these clinics

According to a Reuters report, the closed Mitr clinics were primarily run by doctors, counsellors, and other workers from the transgender community. These clinics provided hormone therapy guidance and medication, mental health counselling, legal aid, and general medical care. They also offered counselling on HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.



Funding challenges

Each Mitr Clinic requires up to Rs 30 lakh annually to operate and employ about eight people.



A source told Reuters they were seeking alternative funding from public or private sources. However, organisers secured a waiver from USAID to continue life-saving activities, including providing antiretroviral medication to HIV-infected individuals. Up to 10% of all clinic clients were HIV-positive, according to a source.



Controversy with USAID funding

A major political controversy erupted last month when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk cancelled a 21 million dollar USAID fund for "voter turnout" in India. Trump questioned the funding, calling it interference in Indian elections and alleging a "kickback scheme."



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded on Saturday, March 1, calling this information "concerning" and stating that the government is investigating the matter.