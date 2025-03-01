TN students not free to choose language they wish to study: Governor RN Ravi

Addressing the devotees at Ayya Vaikundar's 193rd Avathara Thiruvizha, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi claimed that students in Tamil Nadu are unfortunately not free to choose the language they wish to study, adding that no one is imposing any language on anyone, here on Friday, February 28.

The governor blamed some anti-Sanatana forces who, he alleged, do not wish for Bharath to progress, are trying to create divisions in terms of language and race, similar to what the British did, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"These evil forces are trying to create problems within the country and society by spreading hate and lies in all forms. They claim that some language is being imposed on others. This is false. When Bharath is striving to bring peace to the world, some people here are attempting to unleash a language war. This is not the time to talk about war but peace," he said.

"People know the truth that there is no imposition of any language. People are free to choose the language they wish to learn. Unfortunately, in our state, people, especially students, are not free to choose their language. They are compelled not to study other Indian languages. This is not good for our youth and their future," said the governor.

Ravi further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting Tamil pride and culture across the world. Earlier, in his X post, Ravi alleged that despite huge potential for industrialisation in south Tamil Nadu, people here feel neglected of opportunities.

"I interacted with a large number of leaders from cross sections of south Tamil Nadu and also students. This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a neglected backyard. Problems of substance/drug abuse among youth are serious. There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighbouring states due to the two language policy of the State. They feel that unfortunately in the name of opposition to Hindi they are not allowed to study even any other south Indian languages," he claimed.