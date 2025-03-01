Odisha police recruitment board releases admit card for Sub-inspector exam

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has issued the hall ticket for the Odisha Police Sub Inspector (SI) Exam 2025, today, Saturday, March 1.Candidates who have registered for the SI posts can now download their admit cards from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 933 vacant Sub Inspector (SI) positions in the Odisha Police Department.



To access the Odisha Police SI admit card 2025, candidates must enter their

- Email

- Phone number

- Registration ID/Aadhar number

- Password



As per the official schedule, the Odisha Police SI exam will take place on March 8 and 9, 2025. Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.



The Odisha Police SI admit card 2025 contains important details such as:

- Exam date and venue

- Reporting time

- Exam schedule

- Essential instructions for candidates



How to download Odisha police SI admit card 2025Follow these steps to download the admit card



Step 1: Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha Police SI admit card 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your email/phone number/registration ID/Aadhar number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Odisha Police SI hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference



Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card and check the official website regularly for any updates regarding the examination.