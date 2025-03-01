NTA extends registration deadline for NCHM JEE 2025 | Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) for 2025.



Candidates can access the direct application link on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.



Revised dates

As per the official notice, the last date to register for NCHM JEE 2025 is now March 15, 2025. The deadline for the successful transaction of the application fee is also March 15, 2025. The correction window will be open from March 17 to March 20, 2025.



How to apply for NCHM JEE 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:



Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/

Step 2: Click on the "NCHM JEE registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by filling in the required details.

Step 4: Log in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference.



Examination details

The NCHM JEE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on April 27, 2025. The test will include questions on:

- Numerical ability and analytical aptitude

- Reasoning and logical deduction

- General knowledge & current affairs

- English language

- Aptitude for the service sector



Fee structure

- General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) [(Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer)]: Rs 1,000/-

- Gen-EWS [Economically Weaker Section]: Rs 700/-

- SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender [Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Person with Disability]: Rs 450/-



NCHM JEE 2025 is conducted for admission to the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (BSc HHA) programme across India, for the 2025-26 academic session.