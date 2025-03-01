Mumbai University or 'Mumabai' University? Varsity's shocking typo on degrees is the talk of social media

In a grievous oversight, Mumbai University mispelt its own name as 'University of Mumabai' on the convocation certificates for the 2023-24 graduating batch. These certificates have already been distributed to several affiliated colleges, causing embarrassment among students and faculty, according to a Times of India report, on Saturday, March 1.



Several colleges have either returned the flawed certificates or are in the process of doing so. A city college principal, speaking to the Times of India, described the mistake as utterly shameful and noted that it made the certificates appear fake. He further added, "Imagine students using these documents for jobs or higher studies, it’s a disaster."



Mumbai University’s convocation ceremony took place on January 7, 2024, with 1.64 lakh students graduating. However, it remains unclear how many certificates contained the typo before the mistake was identified.



The printing of the convocation certificates had been outsourced to a Hyderabad-based company. A university spokesperson admitted that some certificates contained typographical errors due to "printing issues" but did not specify how many were affected.



The university has assured students that the issue is being rectified. "Fresh certificates will be provided to students at no additional cost," an official stated. Additionally, corrected certificates will be sent to colleges which are yet to receive them, reported Times of India.