Karnataka: Students protest against shutting down of PG centres

The students of the Students' Federation of India [SFI], a student's organisation, took out a protest march protesting against the Government of Karnataka's decision to shut nine universities, including Hemagangotri a postgraduation (PG) centre in Hassan.

Hundreds of students participated in the procession raising slogans against the state government and they marched to the premises of the deputy commissioner's office where they presented the memorandum to the chief minister through the deputy commissioner C Satyabhama, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ramesh, one of the student leaders, alleged that the government has taken the decision against poor students who don't have the capacity to study in prominent cities. They totally depend on the universities near their villages.

The protestors also threatened to intensify the agitation if the government failed to withdraw the decision in this regard, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

