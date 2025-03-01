Karnataka: 83% of students did not receive scholarships in 2024, says AIDSO Survey

A recent survey conducted by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has revealed a concerning decline in scholarship distribution among students in Karnataka.

According to the survey findings, about 83 per cent of students did not receive their scholarships in 2024, a sharp rise from 66 per cent in 2023 and 59 per cent in 2022.

The report also highlights the worsening financial struggles faced by students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and raises questions about the government’s commitment to education accessibility.

The survey covered multiple districts in Karnataka, involving around 3,000 students from diploma, degree, and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Protest erupts

In response to these alarming figures, hundreds of students gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, Saturday, March 1, to protest the non-disbursement of scholarships and oppose the closure of over 6,000 government schools across the state.

The demonstration, organised by AIDSO, saw the participation off students across Karnataka, along with notable dignitaries and activists lending their support to the cause.

Addressing the gathering, retired Supreme Court Justice Santosh Hegde criticised the government for failing in its fundamental duty to support education.

“Democracy today has turned into a government of a few, by a few, and for a few. The government, which assures financial assistance during school and college admissions, must fulfil its promises. If they claim there is no budget, then legislators and ministers should contribute their salaries towards student scholarships,” he said.

Hegde also slammed the closure of government schools, arguing that the problem is not low enrollment but the lack of basic facilities.

Social activist Ugra Narsimhegowda also condemned the increasing privatisation of education, stating that it creates inequality among students. He criticised both the state and Central governments for neglecting students who rely entirely on scholarships, insisting that they meet their responsibilities.

AIDSO leaders, including State Treasurer Subhash Bettadakoppa and State Vice-President Abhaya Divakar, reinforced demands for timely scholarship distribution and the protection of government schools. Several other senior AIDSO members, including State President Ashwini KS, Secretary Ajay Kamath, and Vice-Presidents Hanamanthu SH, Apoorva CM, and Chandrakala, were present at the protest.