Jharkhand paper leak allegations: Class X Board re-exam scheduled for March 7-8

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced that a retest for the Class X Hindi and Science Board examinations will be held on March 7 and 8.

This comes after the council cancelled the original exams on February 20 following allegations of a paper leak on social media, according to a report by PTI.

As per a notice issued by JAC, the Hindi exam will take place on March 7, while the Science exam is scheduled for March 8.

The decision to conduct the re-examination was made to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of the board examinations, an official told PTI.

The Jharkhand Police have been investigating the alleged leak and have arrested 10 people so far. Authorities are also probing how the papers were circulated online and whether an organised network was involved.

The Class X (matriculation) and Class XII (intermediate) Board examinations began across Jharkhand on February 11 amid heightened security measures. More than 7.84 lakh students have registered for the exams, which are being conducted at 2,086 centres across the state.

With concerns over exam security growing, JAC has assured students and parents that strict measures are in place to prevent further irregularities and ensure smooth conduct of the remaining exams.