Jayalalithaa's birthday observed at gov't school? Assistant headmaster transferred

The officials from the education department in Tiruchy have transferred a teacher of a panchayat union middle school in Puthanatham in Tiruchy district allegedly for allowing an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary to distribute sweets to the students as part of celebration of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

According to officials, Assistant Headmaster Amutha was in charge of the school on February 24, the birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as the headmaster was away in Tiruchy to attend a meeting, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A local AIADMK functionary arrived at the school and requested the assistant headmaster's permission to distribute sweets in honour of his leader's birth anniversary. After receiving her approval, he distributed the sweets to the students, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials issued an order transferring Amutha to a nearby school. She has been transferred to the Government Middle School in Karupur, a nearby village, and notices have also been served to four more teachers requesting an explanation, a district-level education officer said.

When asked about the reason for the transfer, the official told The New Indian Express that the assistant headmaster had failed to seek permission from the headmaster, who was away in Tiruchy attending a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) awareness meeting on that day, according to the report by The New Indian Express.