IIT Baba alleged assaulted during news debate in Noida? Here's what really happened

Abhay Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba’ who rose to fame during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that he was attacked during a news debate on a private channel in Noida. According to a PTI report, the incident occurred during a live discussion, yesterday, Friday, February 28.



In his police complaint, Abhay Singh alleged that a group of "saffron-clad people" stormed the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and attacked him with sticks. Following the altercation, he staged a protest outside the police outpost in Sector 126, demanding action. However, he later withdrew his protest after discussions with the police.



Sector 126 Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh confirmed that Abhay Singh decided not to file a formal complaint after being convinced by authorities.



Videos of the incident, which have since gone viral on social media platform X, show IIT Baba engaged in a discussion when a group of sadhus enters the studio, leading to a heated argument. As tensions escalate, Singh is seen attempting to leave the studio. However, the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear.



Abhay Singh, an aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, turned to spirituality, describing his journey as an 'uncontrollable inclination' that drew him towards devotion and service.



Recently, he sparked controversy on social media after incorrectly predicting India's defeat in a high-profile India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match. His prophecy went awry, as the Indian team won the match, leading to trolling of his judgement.