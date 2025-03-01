Heartwarming use of AI by a teacher in China shows students as future top professionals

The video, originally shared on Instagram by the handle named Artificial Intelligence Wing (@artificalintelligencewing), has captured widespread attention online. In just five days, it has garnered over 3.3 million views, with thousands of users lauding this amazing way to use AI to inspire students.



Many users commended the initiative for showing how technology can be used to uplift and inspire, rather than replace human potential.



The responses were filled with admiration and emotion. The users further highlighted the impact of such an initiative. Just imagine the excitement of seeing oneself as a future doctor, scientist, or astronaut.

A few reflected on their own childhoods, expressing a sense of nostalgia and wishing they had experienced something similar.



The positivity continued in the comments section as netizens pointed out how AI is often associated with misinformation and other ethical concerns, but in this case, it was used to create hope and encouragement.

The teacher’s initiative serves as a powerful reminder that when harnessed thoughtfully, AI has the potential to shape young minds, fuel ambition, and inspire the next generation.