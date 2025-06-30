Will Genpact employees work 10 hours a day? Company issues clarification

Genpact has issued a clarification addressing recent criticism, stating that the company follows a nine-hour workday and not ten, as per a report by The Times of India

The clarification follows employee backlash over reports that the firm was extending its official workday to 10 hours. According to the Economic Times, this change had been internally communicated nearly three weeks ago and was expected to be implemented by mid-June.

The move drew sharp criticism from employees and Human Resources (HR) professionals, who argued that such a step goes against the progressive workplace norms. Adding to the unease, employees shared that under the new system, “productivity” would be monitored through an internal tool tracking daily active work hours.

A senior employee told ET HR World that “the 10-hour policy isn’t even official, but is passed through managers and agents.” The same employee also noted a wave of resignations among experienced staff, adding that new hires were stepping into their roles.

The controversy has refuelled dormant conversations around work-life balance in the Indian corporate sector.

Genpact’s response comes after Infosys recently warned its employees against working excessively long hours, especially while working remotely, citing potential health concerns and urging its workforce to maintain a healthier work-life balance.