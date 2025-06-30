Thousands chase limited seats as MMMUT releases first BTech cut-off list

The first cut-off list for BTech admissions at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, is out, setting the stage for the 2025-26 academic session. According to Patrika, the university received 4,039 applications for 1,189 BTech seats, underscoring intense competition.

Of these, 1,086 seats are earmarked for students from Uttar Pradesh, while 103 have been reserved for applicants from other states.

The Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programme remains the top draw, attracting the highest number of aspirants from both within and outside Uttar Pradesh. As highlighted by Patrika, the opening and closing ranks for Uttar Pradesh candidates in CSE ranged between 18,091 and 62,179, whereas for students from other states, it stood between 40,229 and 66,331.

Branch-wise, CSE leads with 255 seats, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) with 180, and Electrical, Civil, and Information Technology (IT) each offering 120 seats. Other streams like Internet of Things (IoT), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Chemical Engineering (ChE) also feature on the cut-off charts, with ranks stretching up to 1,22,513.

Seat preferences offered telling insights into student choices. Only 285 applicants managed to secure their first choice, while 659 were allotted one of their top three options. The rest were distributed across lower preferences, highlighting how demand often outstrips availability in popular branches.

Following this initial allotment, the document verification process has commenced and will continue until July 2. As reported by Patrika, nearly 3,700 applicants hailed from Uttar Pradesh, indicating the university’s strong local appeal, while about 339 students applied from other states, drawn perhaps by MMMUT’s reputation and competitive offerings.