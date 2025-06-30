Telangana: Engineering students face hardship as fee reimbursement dues mount

Engineering students and Intermediate passed out students are facing enormous delays in receiving their certificates due to unresolved fee reimbursement issues, with private colleges withholding certificates despite state government orders.

The government had instructed all private college managements not to retain certificates of students who completed their studies in the previous academic year on the grounds of pending reimbursements, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

An estimated Rs 800 crore in fee reimbursements is pending, covering professional, non-professional, and private junior colleges. Although `200 crore worth of payment tokens have recently been issued, the actual funds are yet to be released.

This is not the first time such hardship has occurred; last year too, many students faced similar difficulties in obtaining their certificates. Despite a government order issued two months ago to avert certificate withholding, private colleges have failed to comply.

In addition to the reimbursement issue, some private colleges in the city are reportedly demanding full fees upfront from newly admitted undergraduate students, refusing admission otherwise.

“It’s been three months since I completed my BTech, and I’m still struggling to obtain my certificates. I was recently shortlisted for an IT (Information Technology) job but couldn’t provide the required documents, as the college refused to release them until I paid the remaining fees,” said Sai Durga, a recent BTech graduate.

“Although I’m eligible for fee reimbursement, I had to pay Rs 25,000 in dues just to collect my certificates. I will apply for a refund once the government releases the funds,” shared an Intermediate passed out candidate, who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Due to delayed reimbursements, colleges are unable to manage their expenses, especially hostel maintenance. Basic amenities are being denied to students. Several representations have been submitted to higher education officials, but they have gone unheard,” said Aravelli Jagan, student union leader, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Denying allegations of withholding certificates, Suryanarayana Reddy, State President of the Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association, said, “We are not withholding certificates, but we are requesting students to pay pending fees. The state government has delayed the reimbursement for the past three years, with total dues reaching `800 crore. We are exhausted from repeatedly urging the government to release the pending amount.”