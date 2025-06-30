Tamil Nadu gov't to roll out vans for primary school kids in tribal areas

Stories of children in tribal areas trekking long and dangerous forest paths to access education are still not uncommon. In an attempt to address this issue and improve access to schools in these regions, the Tribal Welfare Department will soon commence the operation of 23 micro vans covering 56 primary schools in six districts.

These vans will cover tribal areas of Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Erode, and the Nilgiris. The initiative, expected to benefit over 2,000 children, has been launched in response to the numerous challenges students face in reaching school every day, including lack of reliable transport and difficult terrain, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"One of the challenges we have observed in tribal areas is that students often do not return to school after long weekends or term holidays. This problem persists even though all tribal schools have residential facilities," said officials.

"The situation is further worsened by harsh weather conditions and safety concerns along forest routes. These factors lead to students gradually dropping out or remaining absent for extended periods, which severely affects their learning. We expect this initiative to reduce dropout rates, increase attendance, and improve enrolment."

The department recently issued a government order allocating Rs 3.6 crore for the procurement of these vans. A pilot project was launched towards the end of the previous academic year, with micro vans operating to four schools in Kalvarayan Hills of Kallakurichi district. According to the government order, the pilot initiative significantly improved student attendance, leading to the expansion of the initiative.

The department runs 212 primary schools where more than 8,000 students are enrolled. "We have formed clusters of nearby schools that can be covered by a single van. The scheme has been designed in such a way that it benefits the maximum number of children possible," said an official, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Operations of the vans are expected to commence within the next two months. They will be run with the help of NGOs in these districts, who will monitor the operations and work closely with schools to ensure that children attend regularly, officials added.

Coverage details

Tiruchy - 5 vans for 22 schools

Dharmapuri - 4 vans for 9 schools

Salem - 1 van for 5 schools

Kallakurichi - 6 vans for 13 schools

Erode - 4 vans for 4 schools

The Nilgiris - 3 vans for 3 schools