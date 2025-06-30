Rural talent vs elite degrees: This is what Zoho's backs

While society continues to chase fluent English, air-conditioned classrooms, and prestigious degrees, Sridhar Vembu is taking a bold stand for another trove of talent – the kind that grows far from city lights. In a thought-provoking post, the Zoho Founder and Rs 50,000 crore tech visionary spotlighted the unpolished genius thriving in rural India, as per a report by the Economic Times.

Vembu pointed out that a large part of Bharat remains indifferent to elite degrees, fluent English, early JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) or NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) prep, or stock market swings. He believes this segment has immense potential to accelerate India’s progress. It’s this untapped scientific and technical talent that he has chosen to focus his efforts on.

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, long known for backing grassroots innovation, reaffirmed his commitment to finding talent beyond traditional routes. Convinced of rural India’s potential, he’s choosing to invest his time and energy in it personally.

Netizens were quick to respond to Vembu’s post, with many applauding his vision and sharing their reflections. One user asked how such raw talent could be channelled into manufacturing roles. Vembu replied that Zoho recruits those without experience but with the drive to learn, supported by professional mentors who help shape their journey.

Others strongly resonated with Vembu’s view, emphasising that remarkable talent often exists quietly in rural classrooms and small-town corners. Users pointed out that in these environments, natural curiosity outshines coached performance. The consensus? Bharat’s future lies not in polished CVs, but in recognising and uplifting its hidden potential.

Another user remarked that the core problem isn’t a shortage of talent, but the lack of access to meaningful opportunities. They observed that while many Indians look to the West for prospects, institutions like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) are proof of India’s own innovative capabilities and homegrown excellence.

In a country where doors to opportunity open based on the availability of resources and privilege, this prompts a paradigm shift, that the upcoming generations of tech innovators will hail not from IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management) but from small towns and rural schools of the country. Lauding this, one user remarked: “Grateful to see you are building that bridge”.