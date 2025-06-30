NEET UG 2025 counselling to commence soon; find key details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin the NEET UG 2025 counselling process for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in medical and dental colleges across India soon.

As per tentative timelines, counselling is likely to start from July 1, 2025. However, the MCC is yet to release the official schedule and detailed guidelines on its website, reported the Medical Dialogues.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2025 counselling

Visit the official MCC website: www.mcc.nic.in. Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section. Select the ‘New Registration’ option. Enter your NEET 2025 Roll Number, Application Number, and other required details. Generate your login credentials (User ID and Password). Fill in your personal and academic details as prompted. Pay the counselling registration fee based on your category. Save and proceed to choice filling, once the option is enabled.

Documents required for NEET UG 2025 counselling

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before participating in the counselling process:

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport) Recent passport-size photographs Caste certificate (if applicable) NEET UG 2025 scorecard Class 12th mark sheet and passing certificate Class 10th mark sheet and certificate Provisional allotment letter (once issued) Any other document as specified by counselling authorities Debit/Credit card or net banking access for fee payment

Fees

The NEET UG counselling fee structure varies from state to state.

For instance, candidates participating in Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 30,000. In West Bengal, the counselling fee is Rs 2,000 for General category candidates and Rs 1,500 for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), OBC (Other Backward Class), and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories.

Meanwhile, Kerala charges Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 200 for SC and OBC candidates. Aspirants should refer to the official portals of the respective state counselling authorities for detailed fee guidelines and payment procedures.

MCC will conduct NEET UG 2025 counselling in four rounds to allocate seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), including 100% MBBS and BDS seats in Banaras Hindu University, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) and AMU (Aligarh Muslim University), as well as 15% AIQ seats in DU (Delhi University), IP University (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University), VMMC (Vardhman Mahavir Medical College), and ABVIMS (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences).