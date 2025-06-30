Kolkata rape case: Evidence backs the survivor’s statement

According to a report by Hindustan Times, several statements made by the 24-year old law student, who was gang raped in the South Calcutta Law College on June 25, were corroborated with the evidences. These include CCTV footage, the survivor’s medical tests, and other video recordings obtained from the accused’s mobile phone.

Meanwhile, three petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court and in the Supreme Court, seeking judicial intervention in this matter.

“Report of the victim’s medical test done on June 26 revealed that there were marks around her neck. There were also some marks over the breasts. The medical report hasn’t ruled out a sexual assault. The victim’s medico-legal test was done on June 28,” said a police officer.

According to the survivor, a first-year student, she was gang-raped by Monojit Mishra (31), a former student and youth leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), and a contractual employee of the college, along with two other current students – Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The incident happened on June 25, between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm, inside the security guard’s room.

“I had a panic attack and shortness of breath. Mishra asked Ahmed and Mukherjee to come inside the room. I asked for help from them. I asked them to take me to the hospital. But they were not helping me. Then Mishra told them to bring an inhaler for me,” said her statement.

Police have now located the medical store, Ethan Pharma, adjacent to the college, from which Ahmed had purchased the inhaler at 8.29 pm. The medical store owner had told the police that, as Ahmed didn’t have enough cash, he insisted on paying half through UPI. However, the store owner insisted that he pay through one mode. Police have found the receipt of Rs 350 he paid via UPI.

Officials said that during interrogation, Mukherjee and Ahmed confessed that Mishra had promised them lucrative posts in the TMC’s youth wing if they helped him lure the woman on June 25 and detain her after college, so that he could pursue her for a sexual relationship.

“Mishra had discussed the plan with them at least two days before, the two accused have claimed during interrogation, adding that they were promised good posts in the college unit if they could prove their allegiance to Mishra,” said an officer.

In her statement, the survivor said she was appointed as the girls' secretary in the TMC’s youth wing at the college and was asked to remain on campus after classes for further discussions. Following this, the police have compiled a list of at least 17 individuals who were present at the college after 4 pm and are expected to question them soon.

According to an official, “The victim had stated that there were at least seven persons in the Union room, including the general secretary of the college’s student union. A few other persons have been identified from CCTV footage. The college authorities have been asked to give their phone numbers and addresses.”

The survivor further alleged that Mukherjee and Ahmed forcibly took her into the guard’s room and instructed the guard to leave. CCTV footage shows that the guard neither attempted to help the woman nor alerted the police or college authorities.

During questioning, the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, claimed the accused had snatched his mobile phone before ordering him to leave the room. However, footage shows him wandering around the campus during the time the alleged assault occurred.

Meanwhile, at least three separate petitions have been filed before Justice Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court. “While one petition sought a court-monitored probe, another sought a probe by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court. The PILs (Public Interest Litigations) are likely to be heard later this week,” said a lawyer familiar with the matter.

A four-member fact-finding team, constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, arrived in Kolkata on Monday, June 30. The team visited the Lalbazar police headquarters before heading to the South Kolkata College, where the alleged incident took place. Tensions flared outside the college as clashes broke out between members of the BJP’s student wing and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) supporters.

Meanwhile, the South Calcutta Law College authorities announced the indefinite suspension of classes for all students, according to a notice issued today, Monday, June 30.

A senior college official stated that the administration has decided to terminate the services of Mishra, a contractual staff member, and rusticate students Mukherjee and Ahmed. The move follows directions from the state education department.