Karnataka students brace for KSEAB to release 2nd PUC Exam 3 results as July nears

Students across Karnataka who sat for the Class XII Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) Exam 3 between June 9 and June 20 can expect their results to be declared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) in the coming weeks.

As highlighted by MoneyControl, while the exact date remains unconfirmed, last year’s announcement came on July 16, suggesting this year’s results may follow a similar mid-July timeline.

Candidates eager to view their scores should keep an eye on KSEAB’s official portals for timely updates: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Once the results are made available online, students will be able to access them following a straightforward process.

They need to navigate to either of the official websites, locate the link titled “PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025”, enter their registration number, select their stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts — and submit these details to access their scorecard. As noted by MoneyControl, it is advisable to take a printout of this online result for immediate reference.

The marksheet will detail the student’s name and roll number, along with subject-wise marks, the total marks secured, and the overall pass or fail status. However, these online scorecards serve as provisional documents. A few days after the online declaration, students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets.

Meanwhile, KSEAB has encouraged students to stay vigilant by frequently checking the official websites or relying on credible educational platforms for any new announcements related to the PUC II Exam 3 results. For additional support, candidates can reach out to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board’s helpline.