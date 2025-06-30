IMD alert: Torrential rain cripples Himachal, education halted

With Himachal Pradesh grappling with ceaseless downpours, educational institutions across several districts have been ordered to suspend operations for today, June 30.

A red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall prompted authorities to act swiftly to protect students and staff, as highlighted by NDTV.

Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan districts are among those most affected. In Kullu, Sub-Divisional Magistrates in Manali and Banjar invoked Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to mandate the closure of all government and private schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), vocational centres, and Anganwadis. Their orders underscored the looming threats of flash floods, landslides, and road blockages.

Yesterday, on June 29, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had instructed deputy commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan to declare a holiday for all schools on June 30. According to NDTV, this directive was aimed at averting any mishaps amid the intensifying rains.

Responding immediately, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan announced the closure of all educational institutions in the district, sparing only critical facilities like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, and other medical institutions.

The relentless rain over the past 24 hours has already caused widespread disruptions. Reports have surfaced of landslides, inundated roads, and damage to essential infrastructure. Jagat Singh Negi, Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister, revealed that since June 20, 34 fatalities have been recorded in the state, equally split between rain-triggered incidents and road accidents.

Forecasts remain grim, with the IMD predicting rainfall intensity ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour coupled with moderate thunderstorms, especially in Kullu. Local administrations have urged residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary journeys, and adhere strictly to issued advisories to ensure safety.