ICSI lays down rigorous norms for CSEET 2025 in July, mock drills begin soon

Candidates gearing up for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) this July can now find a comprehensive set of instructions laid out by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The examination is scheduled for July 5, 2025, and will be conducted entirely in remote proctored mode, allowing candidates to take the test from home on a desktop or laptop; mobile devices, tablets, and MacBooks remain off-limits.

According to MoneyControl, ICSI has underlined several mandatory technical prerequisites. Aspirants must ensure they have a Windows-based system equipped with the Safe Exam Browser (SEBLite), an operational webcam and microphone, and a stable internet connection offering at least 5 Mbps bandwidth.

This preparation isn’t just for the final day. Candidates are also required to participate in mock tests on July 2 and July 3 to familiarise themselves with the process and confirm their systems meet exam requirements.

The remote proctoring will monitor candidates throughout the two-hour exam. As MoneyControl reports, strict behavioural protocols will be enforced. Sitting alone in a quiet, well-lit room is essential, with the candidate’s face and posture visible on camera at all times. Talking, shifting away from the screen, or having another person in the room could trigger red flags that may lead to disqualification.

The CSEET will feature only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), spanning Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, as well as Current Affairs paired with Quantitative Aptitude, summing up to a total of 200 marks.

On exam day, candidates must log in 30 minutes early, armed with their admit card and a valid government ID like an Aadhaar card or PAN card. Any attempt to use unauthorised material or gadgets could invalidate the result. For complete details, aspirants are advised to visit the official notification at: