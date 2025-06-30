ICSI CSEET 2025: Here’s all you need to know before the July 5 exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to conduct the CSEET July 2025 session on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The exam will be held in a remote, proctored, computer-based format, allowing candidates to appear using their own laptop or desktop from home or any quiet, isolated location, reported Hindustan Times.

However, the use of mobile phones, tablets, palmtops, or similar devices is strictly prohibited.

The ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 has already been released and can be downloaded using the candidate’s Unique ID and Date of Birth. Ahead of the exam, ICSI has also issued a detailed list of important instructions that all candidates must follow. Find the key guidelines here to help aspirants stay well-prepared for the exam day.

Candidates must keep their Admit Card and a valid government-issued ID (Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Aadhaar, or Voter ID) ready for verification by remote proctors; failure to do so will result in denial of entry to the test.

No additional documents or materials are allowed to be kept with the candidate during the test.

Candidates must download, install, and check the Safe Exam Browser (SEBLite) on their laptop or desktop as per the official instructions before the exam. SEBLite should not be uninstalled until the test is completed and successfully submitted. Failure to install SEBLite will prevent the candidate from starting the test, and no complaints in this regard will be entertained by ICSI.

Candidates must use a device that meets the required technical specifications, has a stable internet connection (not mobile hotspot), and is either fully charged or connected to a power backup.

Appearing for the mock test is mandatory to ensure system readiness and familiarity with the test interface.

Candidates should log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Entry will not be allowed 15 minutes after the commencement of the test, and candidates must remain at their workstation for the full 90-minute duration; no breaks are permitted.

To pass the CSEET, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each paper and at least 50% overall across all four papers; there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The use of mobile phones, earphones, headphones, pagers, calculators, digital diaries, Bluetooth devices, palmtops, smartwatches, health bands, or similar gadgets is strictly prohibited.

Candidates are not allowed to refer to books, notes, paper, pen/pencil, or any writing material during the test.

No one else should be present in the room once the candidate has begun the test; reading questions aloud, taking screenshots or photos, and looking away from the screen are strictly forbidden.