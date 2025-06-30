Here’s how you can secure a stable job at Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court has opened applications for a massive hiring drive, seeking to fill 5,670 Class IV positions across its subordinate courts and legal institutions. As highlighted by NDTV, this recruitment spans several key bodies, including the Rajasthan High Court (RHC), Rajasthan State Judicial Academy (RSJA), Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA), District Courts, and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).

Candidates who have cleared Class X are eligible to apply. The registration window began on June 27 and will continue until July 26. Aspirants must visit hcraj.nic.in, navigate to the Recruitment section, and complete the application form. They’ll also need to pay the applicable fee before submission.

The fee structure, as reported by NDTV, is tiered: General category, Other Backward Classes (Creamy Layer) (OBC-CL), Extremely Backward Classes (Creamy Layer) (EBC-CL) and applicants from other states will pay Rs 650.

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) (OBC-NCL), Extremely Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) (EBC-NCL) and state Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will pay Rs 550; Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ex-servicemen will pay Rs 450. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from the fee.

Selected candidates will first be on probation for two years, drawing a fixed remuneration of Rs 12,400 monthly. Post probation, salaries will range between Rs 17,700 and Rs 56,200 under Pay Matrix Level L-01, with revisions possible according to state government norms.

Beyond academic and procedural requirements, applicants must also be certified as physically and mentally fit by a government-authorised medical board. This is to ensure that no underlying health conditions interfere with their official duties.

For transparency and future reference, applicants are advised to keep a printed copy of the submitted form. This drive presents a significant opportunity for thousands of Class X pass candidates to secure a stable government job within Rajasthan’s judicial framework.