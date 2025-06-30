Calls grow to dismantle NTA amid CUET results fiasco and stalled admissions

Mounting uncertainty around the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025 results has spiralled into a broader crisis, leaving university admissions stalled and students across India growing increasingly anxious.

As Economic Times reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to issue any timeline for releasing the results or even the final answer key, prompting fresh waves of criticism over its transparency and efficiency.

What began as a move to simplify college admissions by unifying entrance exams for over 250 central, state, and private institutions now finds itself under sharp scrutiny. Without final CUET scores, universities are unable to begin counselling, finalise hostel allocations, or process scholarships. Administrators warn that any further delay risks compressing the entire undergraduate calendar for 2025.

On social media, frustrations have erupted into calls for systemic overhaul. A post by user @TejasvaShukla on X (formerly Twitter) declared, “Shut down NTA. This institution has failed lakhs of students. And it continues to function without accountability.”

Another aspirant, Garvit Sethi, accused the agency of “repeated failures” — not just in CUET, but also in other key exams like NEET and UGC-NET — ranging from flawed answer keys to last-minute schedule changes and technical snags.

Shipra S, another candidate, highlighted how the agency’s helpline remained unresponsive during critical periods, echoing the experiences of many who felt abandoned in the absence of official communication.

As Economic Times further notes, several educators are also questioning the wisdom of such heavily centralised entrance tests, which were intended to make admissions fairer but are now seen by many as a source of stress and administrative gridlock.

Meanwhile, with no word yet from the NTA, students have little choice but to wait. Once declared, CUET UG 2025 scores will be available on the agency’s official site. But until then, the uncertainty continues to cast a long shadow over countless academic plans.