TS EAMCET counselling 2025 begins: Key dates for Telangana students

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 has officially kicked off its first round of counselling registration today, June 28. As noted by The Free Press Journal, candidates shortlisted in the entrance exam can now begin the admission process for a wide array of undergraduate (UG) programmes across more than 250 participating colleges in Telangana.

This extensive counselling exercise paves the way for students to secure seats in courses such as Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Agriculture, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and other allied disciplines in both government and private institutions.

The registration process, hosted on the official portal tgeapcet.nic.in, requires applicants to first complete online enrolment, followed by slot booking and document upload. After these steps, they must pay a counselling fee — Rs 1,200 for general category candidates and Rs 600 for those from reserved categories — using options like credit card, debit card, net banking, or T-Wallet. Students are urged to download and print the confirmation page for future use.

Next in line is the crucial certificate verification phase, scheduled from July 1 to July 8. Interestingly, the option entry window, where candidates list their preferred colleges and courses, will overlap slightly with this, opening on July 6 and closing on July 10. This enables students to adjust choices as their document checks proceed.

As highlighted by The Free Press Journal, to help applicants make more informed decisions, authorities will release a mock seat allotment list by July 13. This trial allocation allows candidates to gauge where they might stand, giving them a chance to revise options before the actual seat allocation. The first official round of seat allotments will be announced on July 18.

Following this, the second phase of counselling will commence on July 25, providing another opportunity for seat adjustments. A third and final phase is expected to start on August 5, wrapping up this extensive admission process.

For those preparing to navigate this multi-stage procedure, here’s a brief on how to register: