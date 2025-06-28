RRB recruitment 2025: Over 6,000 technician posts up for grabs, registration now open

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened its doors for technician aspirants, starting the online registration process today, June 28. As highlighted by The Indian Express, the massive recruitment drive seeks to fill 6,238 positions under Technician Grade-I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade-III.

Interested candidates have until July 28 to complete the online registration, while the payment of application fees can be made until July 30.

Between August 1 and 10, applicants will be given a crucial window to make corrections to their submitted forms. The official platform for all applications is rrbapply.gov.in, although every regional RRB continues to host zone-specific updates on their respective websites.

Candidates need to prepare a set of mandatory documents before proceeding: a scanned passport-sized photograph, signature, valid ID proof (such as Aadhaar, PAN or Passport), educational certificates, and if applicable, caste or domicile certificates as listed in the notification.

Eligibility is based on age as of July 1, 2025. For Technician Grade I Signal, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years, while for Technician Grade III, the age bracket is 18 to 30 years. To secure their place, candidates are advised to thoroughly check details on rrbapply.gov.in and follow each instruction with care.

As The Indian Express notes, there will be no offline mode of submission; physical documents sent by post will not be entertained.

Those who already created an account for any Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) issued by RRB in 2024 can simply log in with their existing credentials to apply. For fresh applicants, the process begins by registering basic details to generate login credentials.

This is followed by completing personal, academic, and bank details (necessary for fee refund processing). Once documents are uploaded, applicants must pay Rs 500 if they fall under General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories, or Rs 250 if they belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), or are female candidates.