NTA alert: CSIR UGC NET application correction ends tomorrow

Candidates eyeing the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2025 have been given a short window to fix any slip-ups in their applications.

Starting today, June 28, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction portal on csirnet.nta.ac.in, allowing candidates to review and modify details they had earlier submitted. As highlighted by Hindustan Times, this window will remain active until June 29, closing precisely at 11.59 pm.

The NTA underlined that this is the final opportunity for applicants to rectify particulars such as their name, contact and address details, category, PwD (persons with disability) status, educational qualifications, date of birth, and even their preferred exam cities. Once this correction period concludes, no further communication or requests for changes will be entertained, reinforcing the need for meticulous checking.

This revised correction timeline replaces the earlier schedule, which ran from June 25 to June 26. As reported by Hindustan Times, the CSIR NET 2025 itself is set to be conducted from July 26 to 28. The exam will take place in a computer-based format, offered in both English and Hindi, and feature three sections comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

For those eager to correct their applications, the process is straightforward. By logging into csirnet.nta.ac.in, entering credentials, and selecting the June 2025 exam correction link, candidates can access their forms. After making necessary edits, they should review the information carefully, submit, and download a confirmation page for future reference.

Given the high stakes of CSIR UGC NET 2025, aspirants are strongly encouraged to double-check all amendments before the window closes. For complete guidelines and additional help, visiting the official website remains the best course of action.