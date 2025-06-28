NEET-UG 2025: MCC may begin AIQ counselling from July 1 for THESE colleges

Admissions counselling for medical aspirants who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is expected to begin on July 1.

However, no such formal announcement has been made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

When the schedule is announced, the MCC will commence the counselling process for the AIQ seats, which form 15 per cent of the seats in all medical, dental, nursing and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy) courses across the country.

This update could be traced back to the hearing of a petition at the Delhi High Court. The petitioner, who gave the exam at Trishla Devi Kanohar Lal Balika Inter College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is seeking compensatory marks for “mental distress due to defective biometric information,” Careers360 reports.

The counsel for the petitioner requested the bench’s urgent attention to the matter, as the counselling would tentatively begin on July 1. The bench took note of this and directed the NTA to file a counter-affidavit and present the CCTV recordings, log book entries and any other relevant registers at the test centre.

The MCC will conduct four rounds of NEET-UG counselling to fill AIQ seats in the following medical colleges:

15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS, BDS seats of states 100 per cent MBBS, BDS seats of Banaras Hindu University (BHU Open) AIIMS open seats - 100 per cent MBBS seats of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry/ Karaikal Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) 15 per cent AIQ seats of Delhi University, Indraprastha University, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Dental Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) open seats: Faculty of Dentistry 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of ESIC

To apply for MCC counselling, candidates must enter the email address and mobile number they provided during NEET UG registration. They will also need to use the choice filling facility before the deadline to be assigned seats in the preferred college. The complete programme will be announced shortly on the official website, mcc.nic.in.