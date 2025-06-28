Kolkata’s young genius: How Dishaanth Basu topped IISER and landed IISc

Dishaanth Basu, a determined student from Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park in Kolkata, has topped the country in the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test (IAT). His ultimate goal? A future in quantum physics research at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

As reported by The Times of India, Dishaanth's stellar IAT performance adds to an already impressive academic run; he had earlier cracked JEE-Advanced, securing his seat at IISc even before the IAT results were announced. His admission process at IISc is currently underway.

Speaking to The Times of India, Dishaanth shared, “IISc is my dream institute, for which I worked hard to get a chance to study there. I appeared for both the entrance tests... The all-India top rank gave me a huge satisfaction though the main purpose of sitting for it had already been achieved.”

The young topper is no ordinary teenager. The son of paediatrician Dr Anirban Basu and interior designer Bidisha Basu, Dishaanth has long charted a clear path for himself. By Class VII, he had moved past mobile games and set his sights firmly on IISc, dedicating up to 16-17 hours a day to his studies.

Social media held little allure. Instead, he found joy in books and sketching. Bidisha Basu noted that living in a joint family of 16 proved to be a pillar of strength, with every member supporting Dishaanth’s aspirations.

For Dishaanth, the journey is just beginning. With a focus on quantum physics and a seat secured at his dream institute, his story serves as a testament to unwavering dedication and the power of a supportive family environment.