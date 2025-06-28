Dreams vs reality: Viral video shows hundreds braving Canada’s chill to interview for an unpaid internship

A recent video circulating widely on social media sheds stark light on the employment challenges faced by young migrants and international students in Canada.

Captured by a content creator identified as @kanutalescanada, the clip reveals a long, silent line of people braving icy temperatures not for a lucrative job offer, but simply for the chance at an unpaid internship, with just five or six slots.

As reported by The Times of India, the footage walks viewers past dozens, perhaps hundreds, of hopefuls bundled in heavy jackets, staring at their phones or standing still, each clinging to a fragile hope. The creator underscores the sobering reality by urging viewers, especially those in India, to share the video with friends and relatives who believe that jobs and money are easily found abroad.

“Life abroad isn’t always a dream. Sometimes it’s just… a long queue,” reads the caption. Speaking directly to the camera, she adds, “It’s not a job. It’s just an internship. And still, look at the line.”

The Times of India highlights how such scenes offer a powerful counterpoint to the often glossy perception of life in countries like Canada. For many international students, securing even a modest internship is crucial. It is more than a résumé boost. It can be vital for meeting visa requirements, fulfilling academic programme rules, or simply laying the groundwork for future employment.

The fierce competition revealed by the video indicates how difficult that initial step can be.

Online, the response has been swift and deeply resonant. Comments flood in from people acknowledging the hidden struggles behind stories of migration.

“Not as easy as it looks,” one user remarks. Another expands on the misconception, writing, “It’s everywhere and unfortunate people perception like abroad is simple, easy no one has to do anything… have to do everything I love that you are showing the reality.”

The video closes with the creator’s blunt takeaway: “This is the reality of Canada. If you’re prepared for this, then come to Canada — otherwise India is better.”

In a global climate where studying or settling overseas continues to be an aspiration for countless young people, this quiet queue in Canada serves to remind us that reaching a destination is only part of the journey. Often, the true struggle begins after arrival.