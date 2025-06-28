Dr Niranjan Samani: Grounded in medicine, soaring with creativity

There are those who choose one path and those who sail two boats with grace, one such person is Dr Niranjan Samani. He balances two worlds; one grounded in medicine, the other soaring with creativity. He lives between operation theatres and performance stages, between healing lives and reflecting on them.

When he first stepped into the hallways of Father Mullers Medical College located in the coastal quiet of Mangalore in his hometown, Niranjan was an introvert struggling to find his footing. Words didn’t come easily and neither did friendships. The world of medicine, with its rigid syllabi and long nights, seemed like an ocean, and he a solitary swimmer trying to find shore.

A defining moment came during a kayaking trip with his batchmates. As the group drifted off together, he found himself paddling alone, not just on the water, but in life. That moment of isolation, in the heart of a river, led to a quiet but powerful resolve: something had to change; and change it did.

What began as a whisper of defiance became a declaration of reinvention. He took a simple yet bold decision to post on social media determined to break out of his shell. He began posting about music, health awareness, and eventually, comedy. What began as an experiment became a passion, and somewhere along the way, he fell in love with acting.

His content resonated. His inbox filled with heartfelt messages from strangers who found comfort, education, and laughter in his videos. Today, that once introverted medical student has amassed over a million followers on Instagram and over 3,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.