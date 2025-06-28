DDU Gorakhpur shakes up exam calendar: New dates, fresh results out

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU), a prominent institution in Uttar Pradesh, has revised its examination schedule, as highlighted by Times Now. The exams initially planned for June 26 have been rescheduled to July 6 — a Sunday — due to what the university described as “unavoidable reasons”.

DDU clarified that these tests will be conducted at the same venues and at the originally decided times. Importantly, other examinations will proceed without any change.

Meanwhile, DDU has also announced a wave of results for various postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) streams. According to Times Now, the university released results for the fourth semester of Master of Arts (MA) Hindi along with the second and fourth semesters of MA Philosophy, MA Physical Education, MA Psychology, MA Sanskrit and MA Sociology.

Additionally, results were published for the fourth semester of combined MA/MSc Defence Studies and Strategic Studies, MA/MSc Statistics, and MSc Environmental Science. The second semester of MSc Home Science (Food and Nutrition) was also included.

On the technical front, students pursuing Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Information Technology, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, and Mechanical Engineering received their eighth semester results. All results have been uploaded to the official website, ddugu.ac.in.

In addition to examinations and results, DDU has opened admissions for its 2025 academic session. Prospective students can explore an extensive array of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, from BTech, Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) to Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), MSc (including Integrated MSc and MSc Animation Design), and doctoral studies.

Admissions hinge on entrance examinations conducted by either the university itself or through recognised national-level tests.