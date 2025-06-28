CUET UG 2025: No clarity yet on results timeline as admission season hangs in balance

As lakhs of students across India look forward to beginning their undergraduate journeys, the suspense around the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results continues.

According to The Indian Express, over 13,54,699 applicants who sat for the entrance exams between May 13 and June 4 continue to wait for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the results. While the exact date remains under wraps, the scorecards will be made available on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — once declared.

Alongside the results, the final answer key will also be published. The NTA has made it clear that no objections will be entertained after the declaration, as the results will be based solely on these finalised keys. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on June 17, and students had until June 20 to raise challenges.

This year, CUET UG saw notable revisions. The test, held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, comprised three sections: languages, domain-specific subjects, and a general aptitude segment. As highlighted by The Indian Express, Section 1 covered 13 languages, while Sections 2 and 3 spanned 23 subjects and general reasoning, respectively. The accountancy question pattern also underwent changes, aligning it more closely with the syllabus to ensure greater coherence.

Following the results, each participating university or institute will curate its own merit list and proceed with individual counselling sessions. This decentralised approach allows institutions to tailor admissions processes based on the CUET UG 2025 performance metrics shared by the NTA.

A brief glance at previous years underscores the anticipation. In 2022, results were out on September 15, while in 2023, they were declared by July 15 for exams that ended on June 3. Last year, roughly 13.48 lakh candidates appeared, and results came out on July 28. As noted by The Indian Express, students this year are hopeful for an even swifter timeline.